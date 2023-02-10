Though only distantly related, Jamie (played by Jack Ryder) and his godfather Phil Mitchell (portrayed by soap veteran Steve McFadden) had a loving but at times turbulent relationship, with their bond sometimes resembling that of father and son.

Jamie Mitchell was only on EastEnders for four years, but his character has left an indelible mark on multiple characters on the Square.

The same could not be said of the relationship between Jamie and his uncle Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), however.

Fans will also remember his touching romance with Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy) ahead of them being torn apart in 2002.

So, who is Jamie Mitchell in EastEnders?

Who was Jamie Mitchell in EastEnders?

Jamie Mitchell first came to Walford in 1998 after the death of his father, Charlie.

Phil took Jamie in after realising he was regularly beaten up by his uncle and guardian Billy Mitchell, going as far as attacking Billy to defend his godson.

During his time on Albert Square, Jamie had a tumultuous relationship with Natalie Cassidy's Sonia Fowler (back then Jackson) after losing his virginity to the soap's on-again, off-again villain Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

A few months into her romance with Jamie, Sonia gave birth to baby Chloe. The baby, put up for adoption, was actually Martin Fowler's (played by James Alexandrou at the time) and ultimately drove a wedge between Jamie and an increasingly obsessed Sonia, who kidnapped her daughter.

The two got close again, with Jaime proposing, but split up once more when Sonia found out he had slept with Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan).

Jack Ryder as Jamie Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Sonia and Jamie remained in each other's lives, with him defending her from Phil. The mechanic was furious with Jamie and disowned him after he discovered he had helped his girlfriend Lisa Shaw (Lucy Benjamin) escape to Portugal with their daughter Louise.

During his long-standing feud with Phil, Steve Owen (Martin Kemp) paid Jamie to smash the windows of the Queen Vic.

A while later, Jamie and Sonia got engaged again. It seemed like they could really go through with the wedding, but tragedy struck, claiming Jamie's life.

How was Jamie Mitchell related to Billy Mitchell?

Jamie Mitchell was the nephew of Billy Mitchell.

As Charlie's cousin, Phil was Jamie's second cousin once removed. He was also his godfather.

What happened to Jamie Mitchell?

Jamie Mitchell was killed off on 25th December 2002.

Martin accidentally ran over Jamie outside the Walford tube. He was rushed to the hospital and stayed there for days when eventually his loved ones were informed he wouldn't survive due to severe spleen damage.

Phil and Billy had the chance to visit him and apologise for their behaviour before Jamie passed away on Christmas Day with Sonia by his side. At the same time, Billy married his first wife, Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth).

