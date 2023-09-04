The actor told Inside Soap magazine: "Until recently, I've never gone out of my way to seriously suggest a storyline to the writers. I'll always drop a bit of banter, but just the other day, for the first time, I did actually text [executive producer] Chris Clenshaw. I asked him, 'What do you think about...?'

"A seed was planted, it wasn't pooh-poohed, so watch this space! If it comes to fruition, I will let you know – I will say, 'See! Remember when I said about the story? This is the story!'"

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Jay Mitchell (Jamie Borthwick) in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Potentially giving us some hints as to who the storyline could see Jay cross paths with, Borthwick also revealed that he would "love to do more scenes" with Sonia actor Natalie Cassidy, adding: "We did some nice scenes recently around Lola's death. That was lovely. Those scenes we filmed kind of mirrored my relationship with Natalie; she's like an aunt to me."

He added that another star he would like to appear alongside more is Stacey actor Lacey Turner, saying: "Me and Lacey are incredibly close in real life. I call her Big Sis, she calls me Little Bro. But Stacey and Jay are poles apart on screen!"

Borthwick previously told RadioTimes.com that fans can expect Jay's relationship with Ben Mitchell, the biological father to his step-daughter Lexi, to take centre stage, and that it will not be "all smooth rainbows".

He said: "Regarding Lexi, there’s a bit of an even keel with that, and I think there’s something in the pipeline that shows it’s not all smooth rainbows."

However, he also added that Jay's dynamic with Ben "kind of stabilises a bit and they find a bit of common ground", adding: "I think there's some stuff coming up at the end of the year. I've heard whispers. So we'll see."

