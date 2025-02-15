One of those accused of attacking Cindy is her long-time nemesis and former mother-in-law Kathy (Gillian Taylforth).

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com during a photoshoot for the 40th anniversary special, Taylforth revealed that she didn’t believe Kathy was the one who attacked Cindy (Michelle Collins) – mainly because if she had done, it would have ended in Cindy’s death.

"I think she's got it in her, but I think if she did it, she would have completed the task," noted Taylforth. "I think if Kathy did do it, she would have made sure she really whacked her one and that would have been it. So no, I don't think it's Kathy."

Well, that feels particularly convincing!

Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Cotton in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Fans will have to wait and see who attacked Cindy as the mystery is resolved next week as part of the show’s 40th anniversary episodes.

Of course, viewers haven’t been strangers to Kathy’s temper of late - not least when she threatened a gossiping Mo Harris (Laila Morse) while protecting her family.

When asked about Kathy’s fiery matriarchal side showing shades of her old mother-in-law and original EastEnders matriarch Lou Beale (Anna Wing), Taylforth said of the comparison: "I think very closely to Lou Beale. I really do.

"Kathy was the only one, going back years and years when we first started, who stood up to Lou Beale. So I think they're on a path, them two together. And I think yes, she could be another Lou Beale."

Polish that matriarch crown, Kathy!

