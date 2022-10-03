Earlier this year, June Brown, who played the beloved mainstay, passed away. Now, the BBC soap is preparing to air a special episode in her honour as word reaches Walford that her alter ego Dot has died.

EastEnders is planning to pull out all the stops for the funeral of iconic character Dot Branning , and it seems that includes the return of several familiar faces.

A source told The Sun that we can expect a number of characters to head back to Albert Square to mark the occasion.

"There will be quite a few old faces returning for the episode," they revealed. "EastEnders bosses are pulling out all the stops to show just how much June was loved by the cast and crew.

"She was a huge part of EastEnders and her legacy will live on in Albert Square forever. She will never be forgotten."

The source added: "Without giving anything away the script is beautiful and what she would have wanted. It was an incredibly hard couple of days on set as she was so loved. But everyone was determined to give June and Dot the send off she deserved."

Filming is said to have already begun for the character's funeral, and a horse-drawn hearse carrying a floral tribute in Dot's name was seen being taken into Elstree Studios.

Now that we know EastEnders will be welcoming home some old friends of Dot's, who could be among that list? We've already had word that Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) will be back, but who else will be joining her? We take a look at the possibilities below.

Who should come back to EastEnders for Dot's funeral?

Charlie Cotton (Junior)

Given that Dot has been living with grandson Charlie for the past two years, it feels like we really should expect to see him return to Walford for her funeral. Charlie was last seen on our screens in 2017. After the death of Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack), Charlie came back to claim custody of their son Matthew.

Ronnie's widower, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), was devastated, and the two men drew battle lines. He and Matthew eventually departed, but he made a brief return from Ireland later in the year as Matthew missed Jack. They then left again for good - but now would be certainly the perfect time for actor Declan Bennett to reprise his role.

Ian Beale

Could Ian make a return?

Ian walked away from Albert Square in 2021 after almost being poisoned to death by old friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who wanted revenge for his role in her son Denny's final moments. So, if Ian pops back, that's sure to be an awkward reunion!

But EastEnders can't pay tribute to Dot without Ian. The pair were long-time friends and confidants, and it simply wouldn't feel right without him. However, the last we heard, Adam Woodyatt had no plans to return to the soap. Of course, though, that doesn't mean a surprise cameo isn't secretly on the way!

Max Branning

Might Max show up for Dot - and baby Annie? BBC

Another character who hasn't been seen since last year, Max is currently living abroad with granddaughter Abi - the child of his late daughter Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald). Max was on self-destruct before he embarked on a fresh start, but might he join Lauren on the trip back to London?

There's a ticking timebomb that will await him if so in the form of little Annie - the baby daughter he is currently unaware of. Annie is the result of Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) affair with Max, but his brother Jack agreed not to tell Max of her existence. Could Max be back to cause chaos as well as saying goodbye to Dot?

Carol Jackson

Could Carol head home to say goodbye?

Carol rode away on her dad Jim's old motorbike back in 2015. She had always been there for her troubled family, and at last decided to live life for herself. Since then, daughter Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) has kept in touch with her mum, but there has been no hint that Carol will return.

But could the loss of her stepmum lead Carol to make her way home once more? Sonia may have Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) around to keep her company, but she's lacking much family around her and it might be interesting for Carol to learn all about Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) posing as Sonia's long lost father!

Lofty Holloway and Mary Smith

June Brown was reunited with original co-stars Tom Watt and Linda Davidson in 2019. BBC

Fans were thrilled when Lofty and Mary both returned to Albert Square in 2019 for the funeral of Doctor Legg (Leonard Fenton). Actors Tom Watt and Linda Davidson hadn't played their respective characters for decades, but their alter egos shared a catch up with Dot and Sharon.

Lovely Lofty is remembered for his unsuccessful relationship with Michelle Fowler (Susan Tully), while former punk Mary was a struggling single mother when Dot took her in. Mary's daughter Annie is now all grown up, and was played by Marilyn O'Brien upon their return. After the reception of their last appearances, it would be truly fitting for Lofty and Mary to make another cameo.

Nigel and Clare Bates

Although Nigel hasn't been seen since 1998 when he moved to Scotland, he was often visited by former landlady Dot off-screen in the years following his departure. Nigel's adoptive daughter Clare (Gemma Bissix) returned in 2008 when she was welcomed by Dot.

Clare schemed during her second stint on the Square, and although Dot stood by her and tried to help the troubled young woman, she eventually fled. But, years later, could Clare be in a better place, now hoping to pay her respects to Dot? And if Paul Bradley joined her, giving fans their first glimpse of Nigel in nearly 25 years, what a send off that would be for Dot, who played such a big role in so many characters' lives.

Arthur 'Fatboy' Chubb

Speaking of characters Dot was fond of, there's Fatboy. Yes, we know he was declared dead after apparently being crushed in a car boot in 2015, but we still miss him! And, as has been pointed out by many, we never actually saw Fatboy's body.

The community embraced Fatboy and it would certainly be great to see him back. However, even if there's no chance of a permanent return, we'd settle for EastEnders bringing him back very much alive so that star Ricky Norwood can pay tribute to beloved scene partner Brown - Fatboy's 'Mrs B'. You never know!

