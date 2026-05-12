Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona) has enacted a twisted act of revenge in EastEnders, after being exposed as the person who had stolen Honey Mitchell's (Emma Barton) identity.

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It all kicked off when Honey decided to be Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) plus one at her school reunion, and thew women soon ran into ditsy Bea. It became clear that she was in the middle of a terrible breakup, and she came to live at the Albert Square B&B while she got back on her feet.

It didn't take long for Bea to rattle Linda's cage, and she turned to Honey for a shoulder to cry on. Within weeks, she was lodging in her house and oversaw renovations that were taking place while the family holidayed in Cornwall.

She was intrigued to find Honey's ID, and amid monetary woes, she applied for a credit card in her legal name - Susan Mitchell.

Thousands were spent on a consultation at a plush Harley Street clinic, and she continued spending money on clothes and slap-up meals. When she realised that she was going to have to start paying this back, she slyly asked Honey and husband Billy (Perry Fenwick) to lend her the cash... under the illusion that she was to use it for a deposit on a new flat.

Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) discovered the truth about Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The whole ordeal began to unravel in yesterday's instalment. Honey sought advice from new councillor Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) about her suspected identity theft, but he was too focussed on his recent win in the elections.

He didn't even notice that Bea had been branded as "Mrs Beale" in the Walford Gazette, until ex-wife Cindy (Michelle Collins) thrust it in his chest and wondered whether they were now an item.

Wanting answers, he charged over to Bea and asked her to explain herself. She said it was an innocent mistake, but did admit that she'd paid for him to obtain extra social media followers to boost his campaign.

Knowing that she'd already used underhand tactics to discredit his rival Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), Ian told her that any chance of a relationship was over and told her to stop manipulating others for her own gain. Bea was furious and forced him out of the house, before asserting that she was the one who ended things.

While she poured her heart out to Honey and implied she was the victim, Ian returned home and found a number of invoices that had been made out in the name of "Susan Mitchell". He suddenly realised that Bea was the scammer, and headed back to her to expose the truth.

Honey was naturally mortified in today's episode, especially when she realised that Bea had asked her to pay off debts that she'd acquired in her name.

Bea tampered with Billy Mitchell's (Perry Fenwick) ladder. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Despite that, she could see that her devious behaviour had stemmed from a good place, as all she wanted to do was help the Mitchells and treat their teenage children Will (Freddie Phillips) and Janet (Grace). Billy wasn't as forgiving, and told her that she had to leave their house before he called the police.

Honey wondered where she would stay, and Bea tried to guilt-trip the couple by telling them that she was going to find a shop doorway to bed down in.

She wandered out into the night, and after having strips torn off her by Billy, she decided to seek revenge. She spotted his ladder propped against the guttering outside, and decided to flip the safety lever.

Little did she realise, an increasingly irritated Honey - who had been asking Billy to sort the dodgy pipes out all day - would be the one to ascend the ladder, and therefore be the one who fell. She watched on from afar as Billy rushed over to his unconscious wife, but didn't offer her help.

Will Honey be ok, and is this the last we've seen of Bea?

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