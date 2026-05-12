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EastEnders airs devastating incident for fan-favourite character in early BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of EastEnders, which airs at 7.30pm on BBC One or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
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Published: Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 11:32 am
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