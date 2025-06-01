As teased in spoilers for the coming week's episode, George reaches out to Cindy and helps her with her plan to get the family back onside, but it's clear that Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) is jealous over George's efforts.

When asked by RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards what lies ahead for the couple amid their already shaky start to marriage, Salmon remained coy in his response but it's clear trouble is on the horizon as he said: "It's complex. George is a good geezer [but] he loves his exes – this is the problem."

Colin Salmon as George Knight sits across from Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale in The Albert bar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

George's alliance with Cindy continues to cause a stir when Elaine attends The Albert's launch party and Cindy reveals that George helped her and even paid for additional staff.

Rightfully so, Elaine is furious and causes a scene before headed to the barrel store where George tries to reason with her, but she isn't having any of it. George then returns to The Albert to celebrate and apologise for Elaine's behaviour, but is he playing with fire?

Late last year, Elaine and George tied the knot after months of planning and break-ups along the way, but that didn't come without its struggles as Elaine set up a honeytrap in the form of Cindy to see if George's feelings were true.

Thorpe previously opened up to RadioTimes.com and other press about the longevity of George and Elaine's relationship, as she noted that "Cindy is the antithesis of Elaine".

Cindy, Elaine and George. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She continued: "She is gorgeous, like a model, and Elaine is more panto and I think that is always the threat of somebody else. And I think that as a viewer, you see the choice George has: he's got this beautiful woman who lives over the road, and yet he's with Elaine in the pub having a laugh.

"But again, it is what do you choose? What is going to last and what matters? When you get when you reach maturity, barely 35 obviously (laughs), you begin to know what you don't want in life and you want somebody who is going to be there for you, rather than some idealist storybook imagery. You'll have to wait and see..."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated Soaps page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.