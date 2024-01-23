EastEnders' Cindy Beale makes cash offer to get Dean out of Gina's life
Gina can't see what's right under her nose.
Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) made Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) a big offer in tonight's EastEnders (23rd January 2024).
As the BBC soap continued, George Knight (Colin Salmon) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) reeled from the revelation that George and Cindy's daughter Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) is dating Linda's rapist, Dean.
Gina declared that she was own person making her own decisions, but also rejected Dean as she stormed out of The Vic, furious that he had gone against her wishes and outed their relationship.
Linda was shaken, knowing that Gina had questioned her credibility over Dean a while ago. But no one suspected she could fall for him too!
George pointed out that if he tried to order Gina around, she would go in the opposite direction, but Cindy was furious that no one was taking action.
Meanwhile, Dean eventually managed to talk Gina around as he fed her a woeful tale about his life as a 'victim' of Linda's 'lies'.
She told Dean that she wanted them to make a go of it publicly, but when Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) saw the pair in McKlunky's, her disdain was clear to see.
Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) also accosted Gina, revealing she was the daughter of Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons) and that Dean had tried to rape her mum.
Gina casually remarked that there were two sides to every story, and she returned home to her concerned dad.
George stopped himself from taking the heavy-handed approach, instead urging Gina to protect herself, keep her eyes open and remember the right hook he taught her.
But at Dean's place, Cindy arrived with a plan of action. Offering him £60k to leave their business, Walford and Gina behind, Cindy awaited his response. Will Dean take the money?
The story is set to take a dark turn as the week continues, but how far will Dean go?
Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling the 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.
