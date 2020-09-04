"It is Christmas, you know what Christmas is about on the f***ing Square! I’ll let you use your own imagination on that one," the star told press including RadioTimes.com.

"We’re due another dark Christmas, aren’t we? That’s how we roll. We’ve really took it up a level."

This year's festive storyline is shaping up to be a big one, with executive producer Kate Oates previously revealing there will be a “huge” Christmas story on EastEnders that sees the return of a well-known character.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Oates said, “We have an exciting return planned and it’s going to be part of a huge long running story."

Meanwhile, Dyer went on discuss how he felt about his character Mick Carter being replaced as the landlord of the Queen Vic, with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) taking over as the pub's new owner.

When he was first informed about the change in circumstance for his character, he said he was quite disappointed.

"I think when we were first told, a little bit gutted," he explained. "This is what we know, and it’s the hub of the show. There’s a huge responsibility of running it and the amount you’re involved in but I do think it was time for a changing of the guard. And who better than Sharon? Come on."

He added, "I’m having a vast new experience of being in EastEnders and not being in the Vic and I’ve gotta say, I’m enjoying it. It’s nice, I’m working on different sets and with different people. It’s almost like coming to a new job."

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.