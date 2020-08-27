Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Oates said: "We have an exciting return planned and it’s going to be part of a huge long running story.

"Jon (Sen) is so organised we kind of know what we are doing the Christmas after. We have really long arcs with a lot of hot points."

She continued: "We’re very much on its way to completion. EastEnders Christmas is very much on the agenda."

The identity of the returning character remains a mystery for now - but fans of the soap will be sure to enjoy the speculation around who may find themselves back on Albert Square.

Meanwhile Oates also spoke about why EastEnders will be returning with 20 minute episodes as opposed to the usual half-hour following the production hiatus caused by coronavirus.

New episodes of the soap will be broadcast again from Monday 7th September 2020 following an almost 3 month gap, with four twenty minute episodes set to air a week from that point onwards.

"We wanted the ambition and quality of the storytelling to be as high as possible," Oates explained.

"It takes longer – we could make half hour episodes that aren’t as rich and no special touches or we can deliver a better show at this time in this timeframe.

"The channel was so supportive, they are totally behind the show and it was the right call. We will change the approach as things change but for now it’s the best."

