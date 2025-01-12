"I'm going straight back into Chitty Chitty Bang Bang for a while, and then I probably need a little bit of time off," she said. "And then we're in talks about another theatre project at the moment, so I don't know yet. I'm biding my time. So who knows."

Of course, it's possible that Brooks could just be playing it cool – but as it stands it looks unlikely that we'll be seeing Janine in the near future.

One EastEnders legend who definitely is returning for the 40th birthday is Ross Kemp, who will be reprising his iconic role as Grant Mitchell for a short stint building up to a significant part in the anniversary celebrations.

"I’m delighted to be returning to EastEnders as the show heads towards its 40th anniversary," Kemp said of his return. "EastEnders has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate such a special anniversary, is an absolute honour."

He added: "Grant has never been far from the action and let’s just say, this time is no different as he certainly comes back with a bang."

Meanwhile, Brooks will take to the alongside professional partner Eric Redford in tonight's first episode of Dancing on Ice, where she will be competing with a celebrity line-up that also includes the likes of the Traitors star Mollie Pearce, Olympic legend Sir Steve Redgrave and former footballer Anton Ferdinand.

Speaking on Loose Women when she was first announced in the line-up, she said: "I'm going to embrace the spray tan. All I want to do is enjoy it and try not to break my leg."

And more recently she revealed that her first routine would include a lift which she described as "surprising and brilliant".

She added: "It's a fast, really fun song, and we're straight out of the gate with high energy. There's every chance I could fall over, although I don't do any of the toe pick things generally in the routine so hopefully it'll be alright."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

