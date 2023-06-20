After father-in-law Phil asked him to search for Rose and her estranged husband George ( Colin Salmon ) on the police system, Callum told him that George's record was clean other than a few cautions. Meanwhile, when he looked for anything on Rose, all access was denied.

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) was left rattled in tonight's EastEnders (20th June), as he revealed to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) that all information on the mysterious Rose Knight is classified.

Linda continued to worry as she sent Phil messages to find out if he was making progress, and when Phil relayed the news to her, she was more convinced than ever that George had killed Rose.

Phil decided that the only way to find out the truth of the matter was to ask George directly, so he invited him over to the Boxing Den for some sparring.

But when Phil questioned George on Rose, George was adamant that he had no idea why Rose had left him and daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford).

Phil took his words at face value, believing he was genuine.

Callum soon regretted looking into the Knights for Phil. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But back at Callum's home, he had an unexpected visit from a DCI from Serious Crime, who challenged him on his search history at work and warned him not to look up Rose Knight again, otherwise there would be huge consequences.

Callum was left very worried, and he headed over to The Vic, with Linda noting that he looked like he needed a drink more than usual.

Of course, Callum used to live with Linda and Mick (Danny Dyer) before he settled down with husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), so it's always nice to see EastEnders hint that this bond is still there.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But back to the present, and it wasn't until Phil arrived that the sinister implications of what Callum had learned were revealed.

As Phil explained that he now trusted George, Callum stepped in to tell him, and Linda - who he learned was across the situation - that he had been warned away about Rose. Callum added that the police clearly didn't want anyone finding out what happened to Rose.

Linda looked shocked, while Phil was fuming that George had lied to him. But what exactly is it about Rose that the police are so keen to keep under wraps?

We don't have long to wait, as EastEnders has teased that Wednesday and Thursday's editions of the BBC soap will shed some light on the big secret.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.