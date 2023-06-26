As the BBC soap began a new week, Billy kept busy making all the preparations for the funeral - all the while putting off going to the chapel of rest to see Lola for the last time. Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) was awkward as he cleared the air with Billy after their rows last week, but Billy was more interested in making sure Ben had made Lexi's (Isabella Brown) packed lunch properly.

Ben and his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) headed off for a private moment with Lola, gently asking her grief-stricken husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) not to join them. Meanwhile, Billy continued to fall apart, and he lashed out at partner Honey (Emma Barton) and Jay over the way the Mitchells had let Lola down over the years.

Honey tried to keep things calm, while Jay headed to The Vic. After a chat with Ben and Callum, the couple left to pick up Lexi ahead of tomorrow's eventful day. Jay stuck around at the bar, downing shots until he was drunk, unable to face what was coming.

Jay had to be taken home, while Honey eventually got through to Billy, who by now had concluded that of all the family members, it was he who had let Lola down the most. Honey insisted this wasn't true, urging him to go and sit with Lola as she handed over a special drawing that their daughter Janet (Grace) had made for Lola.

Billy finally headed into the chapel of rest, overcome with painful emotion as he watched over his beloved Lola in her coffin. Jay then joined him, and Billy apologised for his earlier outburst. Jay pointed out that he had just been on a bender at the pub himself, so he couldn't judge Billy.

As Jay gave Lola one final kiss goodbye, Billy proceeded to write a message on her coffin as he broke down in tears: 'I'm sorry I wasn't good enough. Love Pops xx'

As EastEnders airs Lola's funeral tomorrow, Tuesday 27th June, will Billy make it to say his goodbyes?

