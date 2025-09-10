She was also caught up in another possible murder!

While Zoe will first aim to get to the bottom of this particular problem, it won't be long before she is leaving a mystery character devastated.

But who does Zoe leave heartbroken, and what has she said to them?

EastEnders will no doubt be keeping the exact nature of this twist under wraps until transmission, but while we wait for the big moment, there's plenty more to delve into from BBC's official spoiler lines.

A newcomer called Jasmine is about to cause trouble for Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), but who is she and where does this leave Freddie?

With Brazier due to leave his role, is this story linked to his exit?

Also, as Freddie's relative Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is also departing, it looks like she has an announcement to make.

Meanwhile, Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) will lose her temper, but it's anyone's guess whether this is related to her stepson Joel Marshall's (Max Murray) vile attitude, or about something else entirely.

There's also fresh drama for Peter Beale (Thomas Law) and Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), but why is Peter behaving strangely, and what is he up to by the end of the week?

You can dive into all the advanced spoilers below to find out what happens when.

EastEnders advanced spoilers for Monday 22nd September to Thursday 25th September 2025

Monday 22nd September

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) in EastEnders. BBC

Zoe continues to evade the truth about her past, Cindy causes tension between Lauren and Peter, and Howie worries about his cashflow.

Tuesday 23rd September

Vicki Fowler in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Vicki sees red as a situation escalates, newcomer Jasmine causes trouble for Freddie, and Peter acts out of character.

Wednesday 24th September

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Zoe devastates another Walford resident, Stacey tells Lily about a plan, and Peter is upset by Lauren’s reaction.

Thursday 25th September

Stacey is side-lined helping Kat, Peter concocts a risky plan, Oscar pulls out all the stops to impress.

