Danny Dyer explains that he took EastEnders break to save his life

The actor, who plays Mick Carter on the BBC One soap, took a break from the role as the Queen Vic pub landlord in 2017 amid personal troubles.

Danny Dyer has explained that he took a break from EastEnders to save his life.

Speaking to EastEnders flashback episode star Jaime Winstone on her podcast Greatest Night Ever, Dyer revealed that his own life was impacting his work so severely that he needed time away.

Dyer said: "I turned around to the bosses of EastEnders and I said, ‘Listen, I’ve gotta go somewhere. I’m going to die.’

"They was like, 'Oh, OK. Errr, right’. And so I sorted it myself and I paid for it myself."

The actor continued: "Fame never suited me. I was always f**king gonna be going down the wrong path. So, I lost the plot for many years and I was a f**king lunatic."

Following tabloid reports in 2017 on the reasons behind his departure, an EastEnders spokesperson told Digital Spy at the time: "Danny is on a short break from EastEnders. This was not enforced by bosses, nor has he quit the show."

Dyer made his EastEnders debut in December 2013 and earlier this year it was announced that he would be departing his role as Mick Carter after nearly nine years.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show in March, Dyer told the host: "We've just been pitched my leaving storyline. It's going to be epic. It's huge."

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in EastEnders

Prior to Dyer's exit, his on-screen daughters will have also departed the soap in the form of Maddy Hill as Nancy Carter and Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis.

Mick Carter is currently at the centre of a love triangle with his ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright) and his scheming new partner Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

On his own podcast with daughter Dani Dyer titled Sorted with the Dyers, the actor previously revealed: "The big news is I've decided not to renew my contract.

"That's all. That's not because I've fallen out with anybody – I love everybody. That job has been amazing for me.

"It's an important part of television. I'm grateful for the beautiful years I've had there. I'm going to miss the people massively. It's me taking a risk."

