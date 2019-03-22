Why is Coronation Street not on ITV tonight - and when is it back?
Live football kicks Corrie out of the schedules on Friday 22 March
Coronation Street is being dropped from the schedules on Friday 22 March to make way for ITV's live football coverage of England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium from 7pm, which kicks off at 7.45pm.
Fans reeling from this week's epic factory collapse which saw the tragic death of Rana Habeeb (Bhavna Limbachia) with fiancee Kate Connor (Faye Brookes) at her side will have to wait a bit longer to see how the fallout affects the cobbles community.
Wednesday 20 March ended with Underworld reduced to a pile of rubble after a mysterious hooded figure deliberately sabotaged the roof causing it to cave in and the building to all but collapse on top of half the cast.
When is Coronation Street back on ITV?
To catch up from tonight's usual double bill being postponed, Corrie will air an hour-long episode on Sunday 24 March at 8pm, on a rare weekend showing for the soap.
Carla Connor (Alison King) is wracked with guilt as the investigation begins into the roof collapse which she blames herself for as she knew the structure was unsafe but ordered builder Gary Windass (Mikey North) to do a botch job in order to save money.
There's a blast from the past when health and safety officer Wayne Hayes (Adam Barlow) arrives on the street and is reunited with former foster parent Roy Cropper (David Neilson), who took the lad in almost 20 years ago along with late wife Hayley.
Just to confuse things even more, Corrie is subjected to further schedule changes next week as it is dropped again on Monday 25 March for more sports coverage, returning to normal on Wednesday 27 March with its usual 7.30pm and 8.30pm double bill, then showing an hour-long edition instead of two split half-hours on Friday 29 March. Got that?
