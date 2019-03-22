Wednesday 20 March ended with Underworld reduced to a pile of rubble after a mysterious hooded figure deliberately sabotaged the roof causing it to cave in and the building to all but collapse on top of half the cast.

When is Coronation Street back on ITV?

To catch up from tonight's usual double bill being postponed, Corrie will air an hour-long episode on Sunday 24 March at 8pm, on a rare weekend showing for the soap.

Carla Connor (Alison King) is wracked with guilt as the investigation begins into the roof collapse which she blames herself for as she knew the structure was unsafe but ordered builder Gary Windass (Mikey North) to do a botch job in order to save money.

There's a blast from the past when health and safety officer Wayne Hayes (Adam Barlow) arrives on the street and is reunited with former foster parent Roy Cropper (David Neilson), who took the lad in almost 20 years ago along with late wife Hayley.

Just to confuse things even more, Corrie is subjected to further schedule changes next week as it is dropped again on Monday 25 March for more sports coverage, returning to normal on Wednesday 27 March with its usual 7.30pm and 8.30pm double bill, then showing an hour-long edition instead of two split half-hours on Friday 29 March. Got that?

