Who's to blame for SHOCK factory disaster in Coronation Street?
Is one of these shifty fellas trying to frame Carla for the crime?
Carla Connor is in BIG financial trouble in Coronation Street. The Underworld boss has been trying to cut corners at every turn, including not paying to have the factory roof repaired properly.
But Carla's costcutting comes back to haunt her in a MUST-SEE week of the ITV soap, when the roof of Underworld collapses on Monday 18 March, burying factory staff alive...
And someone DIES! But who?
Is Carla to blame? Or considering she's made a load of enemies over the past few weeks, is there another culprit out to ruin her reputation?
Let's take a look at some of the suspects...
Robert Preston
The Bistro boss has made no attempt to hide the fact he’s out to get Carla for interfering in his relationship with Michelle Connor. He blames Carla for influencing Michelle's decision over whether or not to have a baby with Robert. On Wednesday 13 March, Robert confronts Carla outside Underworld and warns her to watch out. Then, shortly after Carla finds her window smashed with a brick on Friday 15 March, Robert is seen lurking nearby...
Peter Barlow
He's been clashing more than usual with ex-lover Carla, especially after she blames him for sticking her with Nick Tilsley as a business partner. On Friday 15 March, Peter tries to step in and help when the factory staff rebel against boss Carla. But he just gets an earful for his efforts. Feeling angry and resentful, is Peter out to get even with his ex?
Nick Tilsley
Once upon a time Nick was going to marry Carla. Now he can't stand her! On Friday 15 March he discovers Carla is trying to cut him out of the business and is furious. He storms onto the factory floor and tells the staff Carla is planning to outsource production, which means they could all soon be out of a job! On Monday 18 March, Nick tells his ex-wife Leanne that Carla won’t get away with her plans...
Gary Windass
The builder was responsible for the roof repairs at Underworld. But did he do a shoddy job? On Friday 8 March, cash-strapped Carla asked him to fix the factory's leaky ceiling as cheaply as possible and accused the builder of trying to squeeze her for more money.
Seb Franklin
This angry young man has a score to settle with his former builder boss Gary Windass. The pair had a punch-up in the Rovers on Thursday 7 March and Seb got sacked! Then on Friday 15 March, Seb is not impressed when he sees Gary flashing the cash and vows to teach Gary a lesson and see him suffer the way he has. Could Seb have sabotaged the roof to frame Gary?
