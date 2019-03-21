The couple had an army of followers on social media who christened them the portmanteau moniker #Kana, and were no doubt crying into their cuppas as Corrie confirmed the much-touted death in this week's stunt was Rana and not one of the factory workers who had barricaded themselves inside as part of a protest against proposed outsourcing - with Sally Metcalfe being an early bet as she fell through the crumbling roof on Monday 18 March's cliffhanger.

In the four-minute clip, Limbachia and Brookes are seen on the factory set discussing what it was like filming the high-octane scenes amidst the stunt and special effects, and reflected on the relationship between the characters that had seen Rana struggle to accept her sexuality after marrying Zeedan Nazir, before falling for Kate and leaving her husband.

Limbachia says it was her decision to leave the show after three years and insisted Rana was killed off, as she would never have left her soul mate. "They had fought so hard to be together, there was no way Rana would have a change of heart, hop in a cab and leave. I felt that if they were to be separated, they had to be torn apart and it couldn’t have been their decision. She would never have left Kate."

As the fans mourn the end of Kana, speculation is rife as to the identity of the mysterious hooded figure who deliberately sabotaged the roof causing the collapse that killed Rana - who on the cobbles has blood on their hands?

