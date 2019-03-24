In an hour-long episode airing on Sunday 24 March, tributes are laid outside the factory as Rana's loved ones process their loss, and when viewers are still guessing who is responsible for the death and destruction.

Skint Carla knew the roof was unsafe and asked Gary Windass (Mikey North) to do a cheap patch-up job to save money, making him possibly culpable, along with Underworld business partner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) who knew about the urgent need for repairs.

Carla and Gary make statements to the police and worry they could be facing a manslaughter charge if it's proved they knew how dangerous the roof was before it fell through. After questioning, jittery Carla can't bear to face the accusations from the community and quietly slips away for a few days - is she planning to go on the run?

On Wednesday 27 March word spreads the authorities have discovered an underlying fault with the roof that could have caused the damage and the family of the deceased local take Carla's sudden disappearing act as proof she has blood on her hands, convinced she pulled an insurance job. Will Carla ever return to face the music?

Who else could be to blame for the factory disaster?

Viewers have been invited to play a guessing game as to who else might have created the carnage by deliberate sabotage - Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) has a grudge against Gary for sacking him and may have framed him by tampering with the structure. When Gary's van is vandalised and his tools stolen on Friday 29 March, is vengeful Seb behind it?

Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) has it in for Carla believing she influenced his ex-fiancee Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) into deciding to end their relationship - on Wednesday 27 March he reappears on the street having been suspiciously absent since just before the collapse occurred. Where has he been? His preoccupied, snappy behaviour is certainly making him look guilty…

Talking of Michelle, she comes to her best friend's defence next week when she assures everyone there was no way Carla knew about the state of the roof and would not have put her employee's lives at risk. How is she so sure? Is the bistro boss hiding something on behalf of her relative?

