Carla leaves Coronation Street in factory roof collapse aftermath
The Underworld boss is driven out of town as the street grieves for Rana
The residents of Coronation Street are reeling from the factory roof collapse next week that claimed the life of Rana Habeeb (Bhavna Limbachia). As the dust settles on the disaster, Underworld boss Carla Connor (Alison King) finds herself in the firing line and decides she needs to get away from the cobbles - is this an admission of guilt at her part in the tragedy?
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
In an hour-long episode airing on Sunday 24 March, tributes are laid outside the factory as Rana's loved ones process their loss, and when viewers are still guessing who is responsible for the death and destruction.
Skint Carla knew the roof was unsafe and asked Gary Windass (Mikey North) to do a cheap patch-up job to save money, making him possibly culpable, along with Underworld business partner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) who knew about the urgent need for repairs.
Carla and Gary make statements to the police and worry they could be facing a manslaughter charge if it's proved they knew how dangerous the roof was before it fell through. After questioning, jittery Carla can't bear to face the accusations from the community and quietly slips away for a few days - is she planning to go on the run?
On Wednesday 27 March word spreads the authorities have discovered an underlying fault with the roof that could have caused the damage and the family of the deceased local take Carla's sudden disappearing act as proof she has blood on her hands, convinced she pulled an insurance job. Will Carla ever return to face the music?
More like this
Who else could be to blame for the factory disaster?
Viewers have been invited to play a guessing game as to who else might have created the carnage by deliberate sabotage - Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni) has a grudge against Gary for sacking him and may have framed him by tampering with the structure. When Gary's van is vandalised and his tools stolen on Friday 29 March, is vengeful Seb behind it?
Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) has it in for Carla believing she influenced his ex-fiancee Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) into deciding to end their relationship - on Wednesday 27 March he reappears on the street having been suspiciously absent since just before the collapse occurred. Where has he been? His preoccupied, snappy behaviour is certainly making him look guilty…
Talking of Michelle, she comes to her best friend's defence next week when she assures everyone there was no way Carla knew about the state of the roof and would not have put her employee's lives at risk. How is she so sure? Is the bistro boss hiding something on behalf of her relative?
- Who dies in Coronation Street factory roof collapse?
- The suspects for the Underworld disaster in Coronation Street line up
- Coronation Street confirms human trafficking storyline
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.