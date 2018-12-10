Is Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) about to lose her job behind the counter of the Kabin on Coronation Street? After a lifetime of early mornings spent sorting newspapers, the Weatherfield stalwart will be in danger of getting the boot after shop owner Norris Cole (Malcolm Hebden) returns next year and decides to sell up.

A source told the Mirror: "Rita is the Kabin. She's been behind that counter serving the residents of Weatherfield for decades. Even when Norris bought it off her, she remained working there and has been holding the fort all these months while he has been away. Brian and Cathy tell Rita they have done the deal to buy the Kabin. But until she has seen the contract she's having none of it. Let the Kabin war begin."