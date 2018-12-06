Johnny has given his pal a last-minute lift to the police station after she learns ex-husband Jim McDonald and partner-in-crime Hannah Gilmore have finally been apprehended for their con in which Hannah masqueraded as Liz's dead daughter Katie. However, Jenny doesn't want to hear it and spirals into more paranoia she's being cheated on.

Will Jenny survive her tumble?

On Wednesday 19 December, she drowns her sorrows - which is becoming something of a habit of late - and tortures herself by continuing to track her love rival's every move while guzzling wine, but in her drunken state she accidentally smacks herself in the face when opening a cupboard and gets a black eye.

Barmaid Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) is suspicious when she sees the shiner and starts to worry about the state of the Connors' marriage, considering the increased levels of tension between her bosses.

By Friday 21 December, Liz discovers Jim and Hannah have been released without charge but Johnny's sympathy for her riles Jenny even further and another row breaks out - during which Jenny slips and ends up falling down the stairs into the Rovers' back hallway.

Johnny and Gemma stand over Jenny with concern, but will she be okay? With Mrs C already sporting a black eye, will tongues start to wag about what's really going on with the Connors? And does Jenny fall because Johnny accidentally pushes her, or has the sly redhead faked it to steal her fella's attention away from Liz?

