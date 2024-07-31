Coronation Street's Joel plans sinister drugging plot for pregnant Lauren
Will anyone be able to save Lauren?
Joel Deering (Calum Lill) made a sickening plan for his victim, Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton), in tonight's dramatic instalment of Coronation Street (31st July 2024).
As he waited for a package, a stressed Joel chased up the delivery, keen to avoid his fiancée Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) seeing the contents.
At the flat where he was putting up pregnant Lauren, Joel arrived with some shopping. He made out that he wanted her to eat healthily, keeping up the pretence that he cared for their unborn baby.
But when she asked him for some cash, Joel declined. Back on the street, Dee-Dee was baffled when a delivery arrived, addressed to an 'E Smith'.
At the police station, Joel was distracted from his job when Lauren arrived, and he panicked that she was about to expose his crimes.
It turned out that Lauren was only there to collect her things, which had been left behind when she fled from Joel. But at least the predator was left suitably wrong-footed.
Upon returning home, Joel covered, lying that a client's abusive partner goes through her post, so he had arranged for the delivery to be redirected to their address.
But once alone in his car, Joel opened the package, which contained a drug which he clearly intends to use on Lauren.
With Joel previously researching how to induce early labour, and Lauren set to be left in agony as she worries for her baby's safety, will Joel's actions lead to a shocking outcome?
