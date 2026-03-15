After being at the centre of a stomach-churning storyline on Coronation Street, it has now been confirmed that Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) will be part of an upcoming exit storyline and will be leaving the soap.

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For months now, Theo has been abusing Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), physically and verbally abusing his partner, stripping away his finances and more recently, holding up a knife to him.

Well now, it's been revealed that he's set to leave the cobbles as initially reported by The Sun.

ITV

When approached by Radio Times, a Coronation Street spokesperson said: "James joined Coronation Street on a finite contract and was fully aware of his character's story arc and how long he would be in the show. He still has scenes to film in the Todd/Theo storyline and will be on screen until later this year."

It's safe to say that many fans have been clamouring to see Theo get his just desserts and face the consequences of his abhorrent actions, but as for just how Theo will be departing Weatherfield, we just don't know yet.

Theo joined the soap earlier this year and since, the scaffolder has been bringing misery to Todd's life as his abuse has only intensified. During the recent Emmerdale crossover, Theo allowed Billy to die during a multi-vehicle collision and has seemingly been left guilt-ridden by his actions.

Billy had started to piece together more about Theo's secrets and so, although now guilty about leaving him to die, Theo's sinister intent was very much present in his actions. He may now not be in a relationship with Todd but as we know, Theo is never that far from trouble.

With tension only mounting between Theo and Todd and Theo's actions becoming more unpredictable, we'll just have to wait and see what will unfold in the rest of the episodes to come this year.

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