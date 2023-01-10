Meanwhile, Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) finds himself injuring Mike Hargrave (Tom Lorcan). Has he killed him? Dodgy Damon Hay (Ciarán Griffiths) has another warning for on edge Nick Tilsley (Ben Price), while Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) finds herself subjected to social media stalking.

There's violence afoot in Weatherfield next week, and soapland's newest ruthless killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) is just one of the characters dishing it out! After bumping off poor Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) , Stephen has come under suspicion from Leo's dad Teddy (Grant Burgin), who pays the ultimate price for snooping.

Plus, Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs's (Alan Halsall) attempt to help daughter Hope (Isabella Flanagan) causes new chaos, and Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) is feeling inspired.

Read on for all the latest Coronation Street spoilers from 16th - 20th January 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Stephen kills again as he targets suspicious Teddy

Teddy (Grant Burgin) is fatally attacked by Stephen (Todd Boyce) in Coronation Street. ITV

Stephen begins the week by convincing the locals that he's still Mr Nice Guy. He finds Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) struggling with some charity shop bags and offers to take them in mum Audrey Roberts's (Sue Nicholls) car, leaving Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) impressed by his kindness. But in the Rovers, Stephen confides in sister Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) that he's worried Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) might be reading too much into their friendship. Teddy overhears this and joins their table, leaving Stephen relieved and Elaine let down over the intrusion.

Later, Teddy tells Stephen that he overheard his chat with Gail and decided to come to his rescue. Grateful Stephen offers to get the drinks in - but he panics when Teddy suddenly remembers something about his accident. Meanwhile, Elaine tells son Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) that she lent Stephen £12k but he's now cooled towards her. Jenny's ears prick up, while Tim is horrified. Teddy agrees to abandon his trip and Stephen is pleased.

But when Billy Mayhew's (Daniel Brocklebank) words trigger a new memory for Teddy, the latter approaches Stephen and reveals he now remembers everything. He accuses Stephen of harming Leo, and Stephen leads Teddy into the factory to 'talk'. Teddy accuses Stephen of stopping him from going to Canada because he killed Leo to keep Jenny for himself. As Teddy vows to go to the police, Stephen whacks him over the head, killing him. How will he cover his tracks this time?

2. Paul injures shady Mike - is he dead?

Has Paul (Peter Ash) killed Mike (Tom Lorcan)? ITV

There could be another murder on the way in the same week - although Paul isn't cut out for the lifestyle! The drama begins with Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) still trapped after discovering Mike's lies. Aaron Sandford (James Craven) and Billy are worried when they can't get hold of her, but Mike tells Aaron that Summer has gone shopping with his wife Esther (Vanessa Hehir). Aaron is suspicious, while Mike unlocks the nursery door and is horrified to find Summer unconscious. Esther returns and demands to know what's going on, and while she calls an ambulance Mike spins her a tale about the teen backing out of their surrogacy plan.

He lies that he detained Summer to try and change her mind, but when nurse Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) hears Mike giving a false name for Summer at the hospital, she calls Billy. He and Paul arrive, demanding answers - and they're furious when a police officer later tells them that Mike and Esther have accused Summer of lying about being pregnant in order to extort their money. Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) and Paul are shocked to find Mike at Summer's bedside, and an angry Paul goes after Mike when he leaves. As Mike reaches his house, he's confronted by Paul and Todd, and Paul shoves Mike hard. Mike falls and hits his head, and the two men stare at the lifeless body. Has Paul just killed Mike?

3. Damon's ultimatum for anxious Nick

Damon (Ciaran Griffiths) makes Nick (Ben Price) uneasy in Coronation Street. ITV

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) is furious when Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) doesn't show up for work at the Bistro. A guilty Nick fails to fill her in on Jacob's dad Damon's involvement, but Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) reveals that Jacob has dumped her and left because he's been drug dealing again. Leanne is fuming, while Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) reckons Amy has had a lucky escape. Meanwhile, Carla Barlow (Alison King) is surprised and dismayed by this news.

In the aftermath, Damon is soon suggesting that Nick and Leanne should come up with new ideas to improve business, leaving her impressed and Nick wary. When Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) reveals that his mate in Ibiza says Damon is a known drug dealer and once put a rival club owner in hospital, Nick is worried sick and confronts Damon, saying he won't allow drugs in his restaurant. Damon insists Nick has no choice unless he wants Leanne to find out where all the money came from. Will Nick come clean or heed this warning?

4. Daisy targeted by social media stalker

Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) is set for further trouble. ITV

At No 1, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) takes delivery of another bunch of flowers. Glancing at the card, he demands fiancée Daisy tell him who Justin is. Daisy messages Justin the DJ and tells him to leave her alone, hoping he'll take notice. Daisy and Daniel are then caught up with wedding plans as they draw up a list of guests - but she reveals all her friends are fellow social media influencers and she's lost touch with all childhood friends. Daniel plans to secretly track down Daisy's old pals and invite them, and Jenny approves. Will Daisy agree?

Unfortunately she has bigger concerns, as Justin sends yet another bouquet and her heart sinks. She puts out an online post to warn other women about the DJ, but when DJ Teativo angrily calls in at the Rovers and demands she takes down the damaging post, Daisy realises she has targeted the wrong person and has no idea who Justin is. Will she seek help over this harassment?

5. Fiz and Tyrone's plan for Hope causes chaos

The Dobbses have trouble with a new pet in Coronation Street. ITV

Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) finds pal Hope in the café listening to the tape of her biological dad, late killer John Stape, and she explains that hearing his voice helps her get to know him better. At home, Hope is devastated when the tape unspools, but Tyrone manages to fix it. But when he presses play, he and Fiz are filled with horror to hear John's voice. Sam tells the worried parents what Hope told him about getting to know her dad - but how will they react?

As the week continues, Fiz and Ty decides it would be good for the girls to have a pet to look after. Tyrone, Hope and Ruby (Macy Alabi) return from the pet shop with Cilla the chinchilla, and Fiz is unimpressed over this 'tribute' to her mum! She and Ty watch as Hope bonds with the chinchilla, and they are optimistic that it could be a new beginning as she's clearly thrilled with the new pet. But when the couple head home alone one day hoping for an afternoon 'lie down', the mood is broken when they discover the house smells of chinchilla poo...

6. Gemma is inspired by a new venture

Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) tells Chesney (Sam Aston) what she's planning. ITV

Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) calls at Gemma and Chesney Brown's (Sam Aston) house and offers Gemma more cash to look after baby Glory for the day. As she puts the money in her wedding fund tin, she can't believe her luck. It also gives her an idea, and Gemma is soon deciding to offer BSL-friendly childminding services, putting her newfound skills of sign language to good use. Will Gemma's venture be successful?

