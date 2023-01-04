The soap boss has explained romance is in the air for two of Summer's (Harriet Bibby) father figures, though he was tightlipped about which characters will be part of this budding couple.

"Romance is in the air for two of them, I'll leave you to guess which pair it might be," MacLeod told RadioTimes.com and other press.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) has previously been in relationships with both Paul (Peter Ash) and Todd (Gareth Pierce).

"Historically there's been strong feelings from both Team Todd and Billy or the other side for Paul and Billy. We've been back and forth for years and have picked a team, but whatever team ends up being the couple, at the end the story will be about the three of them," the producer confirmed.

Of course, Summer will continue being the three men's main focus and concern, particularly after she's been through a lot last year with her unplanned pregnancy and miscarriage.

Daniel Brocklebank as Billy and Gareth Pierce as Todd in Coronation Street. ITV

"My Two Dads did well as a sitcom so we figured My Three Dads has got to be one better, surely!" MacLeod continued.

"I love the dynamic, it feels entirely unique. I can't think of anything like it on another soap or drama, a same-sex trio parenting a troubled 19-year-old girl."

Despite Summer being caught in a dark twist, the soap producer promised "loads of fun" in her bond with her three dads.

"We see a lot of heart from Todd in places, and a lot of deviance in places. We crash a huge story onto one of them that causes former enemies to become best friends in secret. It's a really interesting year for all of them and at the centre of one our biggest stories."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.