In tonight's thrilling episode (Tuesday 3rd January), Spider tried to dig a little deeper on evil Griff (Michael Condron) to find out what he was up to.

Undercover cop Spider Nugent (played by Martin Hancock) has finally been exposed in Coronation Street .

But he was one more step behind the racist, who was on to him from an earlier scene.

It was Spider's birthday and he wanted to spend a little longer with reignited flame, Toyah (Georgia Taylor), while they celebrated.

Griff called demanding his time, but Spider palmed him off, claiming to be at the dentist - big mistake, as Griff was on Coronation Street looking very suspicious.

Later on at Griff's, Spider's interest was caught by a brown box - and when he went near it, he was warned by his leader that it was dangerous.

Immediately fearing the worst, Spider was horrified when Griff told him he was going to give Maria (Samia Longchambon) "peace".

It all culminated in Spider calling the police and telling them what he knew.

He thought he'd successfully stopped Griff's attack, until it was revealed during a police raid that Griff had set him up - he planted a fake box and told Spider it was dangerous, when really it was just food.

The real danger was in the ginnels where Spider found himself after being called by Max. When he got there, he found Griff, who knew Spider was a grass.

Beloved Spider took a beating for his deception and he was about to be killed until Peter (Chris Gascoyne) stepped in and saved him.

All the stalling did was accelerate Griff's plans and he gathered his troops and headed out with the dangerous box to camp.

He refused to tell Max (Paddy Bever) what he was planning, leaving the youngster in the dark - and very concerned.

Spider, meanwhile, received treatment at hospital and it wasn't looking good, with the doctor telling Toyah he'd suffered a brain bleed.

Will he pull through? And will Griff go ahead with his evil scheme?

If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

