**This article contains discussion of pregnancy loss which some readers may find upsetting**

The troubled teen had been planning on moving away with her boyfriend Aaron Sandford (James Craven) when she was invited by Mike (Tom Lorcan) and Esther Hargrave (Vanessa Hehir) to come and live with them.

While Summer (Harriet Bibby) was pleased by the prospect, she soon got distracted when Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) revealed to Summer that Aaron is facing more issues with his father's alcoholism once again.

Summer and Aaron left Mike and Esther to ask Aaron's father Eric (Craig Cheetham) about his drinking - and it was a tense confrontation.

During this face-off, Summer began to experience pain and then realised she was bleeding, and was later upset to learn that she had miscarried.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

After this upsetting news, Summer and Aaron came back home to find Eric still in a drunken state and now covered in blood, prompting him to get aggressive at Aaron.

In response, Aaron forced his father to go to the hospital in a taxi to get treated, while an upset Summer received a text from Esther.

With the Hargraves still hoping for a child from Summer, she kept the miscarriage from them.

Summer (Harriet Bibby) was with Aaron (James Craven) when they learned that she had miscarried.

Later on, Aaron came back from the hospital with his father and revealed a difficult truth: he would have to move back in with Eric to try and support him.

In response, Summer asked Aaron to keep the miscarriage a secret from everyone so that she could continue to pretend that she was pregnant and get further payments from the Hargraves.

Summer hoped that the money from the couple could help pay for further treatment for Eric.

However, Aaron remained concerned at the prospect, aware that this would mean they were committing fraud and could lead to serious trouble - not to mention the hurt for Mike and Esther.

Summer (Harriet Bibby) has an upsetting encounter with an oblivious Mike (Tom Lorcan) and Esther (Vanessa Hehir). ITV

Will Summer continue with her deception?

Later in the week, Summer is sent home from work at Underworld as she is seen to be in pain and discomfort, but will she come clean about her traumatic experience?

As the week goes on and she spends more time with Mike and Esther, will the pressure be too much?

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, visit Miscarriage Association for support and more information.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.