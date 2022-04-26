Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) finds herself the target of a vendetta from her new boss at the hospital, while Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) might have blown his chances with Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King). Max Turner (Paddy Bever) must finally faces up to his mistakes, and George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) continues to cause chaos in his love life.

It's a big week for Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) as he prepares to tie the knot with Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) and do battle with Abi Webster (Sally Carman), the mother of his newborn son Alfie . Meanwhile, Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) hears a bombshell that may change everything for her and Craig Tinker (Colson Smith).

Here's all you need to know about what's coming up in Coronation Street from 2nd - 6th May 2022.

1. Toyah and Imran say 'I do'

Danielle Baguley, ITV

After a rocky road, Imran's nuptials to Toyah are about to get underway, and all seems to be going to plan until Abi takes control of the wedding car! The drama kicks off after Abi learns of Imran's scheming against her, as he has hired paralegal Ben to dig up dirt on her ahead of the custody hearing for baby Alfie.

Abi hopes to convince Toyah not to go through with her marriage, but later drops the bride off at the venue. The wedding goes ahead after all, but during the reception, Imran confronts Abi. Branding her an unfit mother, Imran well and truly draws the battle lines between them ahead of their day in court...

2. Imran vs Abi

ITV

As the day of the latest hearing for baby Alfie arrives, Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) appeals to former foster father Imran to rethink his strategy to destroy Abi. meanwhile, solicitor Elliot appears, revealing he will still be representing Abi as his fees have been mysteriously paid. Drug dealer Dean then picks the worst time to approach her, wanting to score drugs.

While Abi gives Dean cash just to get rid of him, Ben later shows Imran photos of their exchange, adding that he's willing to lie in court to help his case. Will Imran take him up on his offer and ruin Abi's chances to be a mum to Alfie for good?

3. Faye gets news that affects her future

ITV

It wasn't so long ago that Faye and Craig thought they were expecting a baby - only to learn that Faye was never pregnant in the first place. The pair briefly considered starting a family, before conceding that they had plenty of time and should simply enjoy being young and in love. But next week, Faye is in for another shock.

In an appointment with Dr Gaddas, Faye is told she is suffering from early menopause, meaning she won't be able to have any more children. After she breaks the news to Craig, his mum Beth (Lisa George) insensitively suggests they should split. But what will the couple decide about their future?

4. Torment for Aggie

ITV

After Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) attends a follow-up appointment with Mr Thorne, nurse Aggie is given a verbal warning by the consultant - and it's just the start of a bullying campaign against her. He feels she is trying to undermine him in front of a patient, but Aggie later overhears a conversation that gives her serious cause for concern - Thorne brags to a colleague that he rushed Peter's life-saving operation just to win a bet.

Later in the week, Aggie discusses the fact that Mr Thorne's actions have been reported, and learns that all his operations have been cancelled. When he confronts Aggie and asserts that he's going to make her life a misery, what will she do?

5. Stu in trouble

ITV

Stu asks Ken Barlow (William Roache) for a lift to the wholesalers. It's while he's there that a police officer accuses Stu of attempting to break in - also assuming Ken to be a getaway driver. Now, Ken's no saint, but he's certainly not cut out for the life of a criminal! Later, Stu is free to go, despite being informed he's had a lucky escape with his track record.

Stu's friend and landlady Yasmeen isn't happy, and tells him to find alternative accommodation for the night. Ken steps in to help on that front, and the next day Stu is hoping to make amends. When he serenades Yasmeen, she asks him to leave. Will she have a change of heart before it's too late?

6. Max faces the consequences

ITV

Following the events of the previous week, Max is still in hospital - but worried parents David and Shona Platt (Jack P Shepherd and Julia Goulding) are told his surgery went well. Max then explains he was running away to avoid being locked up, after the truth came out over spiking Amy Barlow's (Elle Mulvaney) drink.

As the week progresses, David has to break the news that Max has now been expelled from school. What will the troubled teen's next move be? Is this the wake up call he needs to finally turn his life around, or will he continue down the dark path he's been on for some time?

7. George's dilemma

ITV

George is still trying to prevent new partner Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) from hearing his snoring. Now that he's committed to staying the night at her home, this is proving difficult - and George is now making silly mistakes at the undertaker's. You know things are bad when serial troublemaker Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) has to have a word!

After a nudge from Todd, George finally admits to Eileen that he's been staying up all night so as not to subject her to his nightly habit. What will Eileen say? Can George overcome his embarrassment or is his snoring really as overpowering as he believes?

