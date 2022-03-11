The week began with Abi deciding to get high on drink and drugs after the collapse of her marriage to Kevin (Michael Le Vell), and suffering mystery pains. When her dealer Dean stole a car at the garage, Abi rushed to stop him, but ended up on a joyride.

Troubled mum Abi Webster (Sally Carman) made a decision about her newborn son in tonight's episode of Coronation Street (11th March) after a harrowing few days.

He then dumped Abi on the side of the road, where she realised she was in labour with a baby she didn't even know she had been carrying! After giving birth, she fled the hospital in shock. But nurse Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) soon worked out that she was the woman who had abandoned her baby, and tried to help to no avail.

Instead, Abi decided to track down the stolen car, but this backfired when an increasingly unwell Abi called the police on dodgy Dean and he left her trapped in a lock-up. She was later taken ill and, once back at the hospital, was told by a social worker that she wouldn't be able to take her baby home without a court battle.

Abi had completely given up by the end of Wednesday's episode and was on the verge of taking cocaine once more, but then everything changed when she was called back to the hospital once again. There, she was told her little boy had a serious bowel condition and needed an operation.

Abi's mothering instincts immediately kicked in, and Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) offered support, unaware that the baby's father is her partner Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo).

When Aggie popped by just as Abi was bonding with her poorly son, she apologised for calling social services - but Abi told her she had done the right thing.

In a heartwarming moment, Abi went on to name the boy Alfie, after his late big brother Seb's childhood teddy bear. She added that 'Alfie' means "magical counsel - which I took to mean wise." Knowing that Alfie is clearly a fighter, Abi resolved that if he is ready for battle, then so is she.

"I'm going to fight to keep my baby," Abi told Aggie.

But will Abi take on this battle alone, or will she be forced to tell Imran who may also be able to offer legal help? Will their secret come out, or can the pair keep it buried?

