During his time on the soap, Imran has become an upstanding member of the community but recently resorted to ruthless tactics in his custody battle for his son Alfie, presenting false evidence that Alfie's mother Abi was taking drugs again .

After five years on Coronation Street , actor Charlie De Melo is coming to the end of his time as solicitor Imran Habeeb - and it seems we might be about to see some big changes for his character in the coming weeks.

When speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press on the red carpet for this year's BAFTA TV Awards, De Melo teased: "Whatever the opposite of a redemption arc is, that's something that my guy's going through now.

"Imran's going from the sort of holier-than-thou white knight who's always a defender of the weak, and you see the cracks in the armour start to form and you see a slightly less palatable version of him."

He added: "It's in the next few weeks, that months' worth of build-up... things that were seeded last September are blooming now. That's all coming to a head in the next few weeks, and so that's what I'm excited about."

De Melo was revealed to be leaving the soap earlier this year, with a source telling The Sun: “Charlie’s loved his time on the soap but the time is right to try new things."

They added: “He’s hugely talented and very ambitious and wants to see what else is out there. He will always cherish his time in Weatherfield but for now it’s goodbye.”

How ill Imran leave the cobbles?

