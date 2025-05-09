Her half-sister, Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver), was questioned by police over the possibility that terminally ill Julie used Eileen's painkillers to take her own life.

Eileen was adamant that she had no knowledge of this and that she did not help Julie to die, but even her son Todd (Gareth Pierce) and her partner George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) began to wonder if she was lying.

Undertaker George commented that if only he had embalmed Julie's body immediately, then the police wouldn't be able to perform an autopsy to find out if she took Eileen's medication.

Later, Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) arrived, explaining that the police needed to pick Julie's body up for that very purpose.

Julie and Eileen in Coronation Street. ITV

Todd lied that the body had already been embalmed, but Craig said that they would still need to take the body away.

George was horrified at the position that Todd had put him in, but felt he had no choice but to embalm Julie's body before the authorities returned.

In a farcical turn of events, George was caught in the act by Craig and his colleagues, and had to be taken to the station for questioning over tampering with evidence.

Ever tactful, Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) announced to Eileen that George had just been taken away by the police, and he returned home hoping he had convinced them he wasn't involved in a murder cover-up.

But when Eileen realised that George and Todd believed she had killed Julie to ease her suffering, she was furious.

Amid the chaos of the day, Eileen revealed that Julie had taken out a life insurance policy – and Eileen had inherited the money.

Julie's partner Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) called round to apologise for reporting Eileen, but she kept quiet about the money, knowing how it would look under the circumstances.

Eileen was exhausted with stress as she told George that she felt forced to lie about what Julie had left her – and now he and Todd looked like her accomplices!

When he continued to ask if she was responsible for Julie's death, Eileen furiously threw her mug in George's direction, which hit the wall instead as she ordered George away.

Will Eileen be able to convince everyone that she's innocent?

