It was a tough Christmas Eve for Gail, who was unsure whether or not to push on with her plans to marry Jesse (John Thomson).

The episode got off to a fun start as Max (Paddy Bever) started to record some loving messages from Gail's friends and family at her farewell party the night before her wedding.

But as the party got closer, the festivities weren't reciprocated as Gail wondered where her mum was, as everyone else was aware Audrey (Sue Nicholls) wasn't going to turn up to the party as she didn't bless the wedding, but she told Gail she was sick .

That was the least of Gail's worries as she found out that Jesse and David have been in money cahoots, too, just putting a general downer on the whole day.

Nevertheless, Gail pressed on, insisting it was her time to be happy (after six failed marriages, she's probably right).

Audrey actually did show up to the party, but decided to confront Gail and Jesse, leaving the festivities all but over.

Gail and Jesse went home to talk, but he soon returned to the Rovers for a pint while Gail had some much-needed time to herself to mull things over.

Brian Capron as Richard Hillman in Coronation Street brandishing a crowbar. ITV

While sitting on the sofa, Gail drifted off after some wine and woke up to a ghastly sight.

Dripping wet and still wearing the clothes she last saw him in was the one and only Richard Hillman (Brian Capron).

As the camera panned up and revealed him in full, Richard smiled down at his ex-wife before saying: "Hello Gail."

What does he have in store for Gail?

