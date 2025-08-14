While it's an exciting opportunity, it has meant that Murphy hasn't had the time to get back to the world of Coronation Street and has had to step back from the role, which he has only held for a year.

ITV declined to comment when approached by Radio Times.

Carter J Murphy. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Last year, Jack P Shepherd did seem to confirm the news of Harry being recast, telling press: "They've just recast the lad who plays Harry. Carter is very, very confident."

It's been reported that another young actor called Josh has now taken on the role and is set to be seen on our screens in the coming weeks.

While it's unfortunate news anytime a cast member has to leave and be recast, there have been quite the number of changes behind the scenes for Corrie recently.

Most recently, it was announced that Sally Ann Matthews will be leaving the ITV soap, having starred as Jenny Connor (also known as Jenny Bradley) on and off since 1986.

Coronation Street fans have already seen Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) and Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) both depart in recent months, while Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) is set to exit at the end of the year.

