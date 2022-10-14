After all of troublesome teen Max's previous misdeeds over the year, David was convinced that his adoptive son was responsible for friend Maria Connor's (Samia Longchambon) trolling ordeal. Max had discovered that Daryan, a young refugee, had won the last place at the local school, and David assumed that Max blamed Maria for her input.

Following the return of Maria's terrifying death threats, David's suspicions grew as Max refused to let him borrow his laptop, and he confided in wife Shona (Julia Goulding) that he simply couldn't let Max get away with it this time.

David called the police and Max was soon taken away from the Street, with David filling Maria in on the situation. Shona was stunned as she accompanied Max, and at home the following day, Max refused to talk to David for doubting him.

Despite Shona's insistence that Max seemed genuine at the police station and therefore she believed in him, David continued to speculate as they waited for more news. When the police called to say they were on their way over, he remained certain he was right about Max.

But the officers promptly revealed that no evidence had been found to implicate Max, before happily returning his laptop and other devices. Max was glad to have been vindicated, but he soon stormed out of the house in disgust.

Shocked, David talked to mum Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth), who understood all too well what it's like to doubt her child - David was the ultimate teenage terror, after all! She urged David not to be so hard on himself, but he was guilt-ridden at the thought that Max might never forgive or trust him again.

Will Max allow David to make amends?

In happier news, talented star Bever, who took over the role of Max just last year, picked up the prize for Rising Star at last night's National Television Awards. The young actor was nominated against Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor, as well as Charithra Chandran from Bridgerton.

Bever looked stunned by the news of his win and gave a touching speech onstage.

