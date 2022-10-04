Where is Coronation Street filmed? How to visit the set

And for those fans who would love to pay a visit to the set, the ITV soap offers tours where you can explore the location in person! But if you've never done so before, it can be tricky to find all the information you need.

For more than 60 years, Coronation Street has been gripping the nation with its mix of humour, drama and action - with this year proving to be no exception .

That's why we've compiled everything you need to know into one handy guide. So, read on if you would love to look into the ultimate Corrie experience.

Where is Coronation Street filmed?

Coronation Street is filmed in Manchester.

When the soap was first broadcast in 1960, it was filmed on an indoor set at Granada Studios. An outdoor set was then added in 1968, and as the years went by Corrie was filmed on a set in Quay Street, Manchester, which was opened by The Queen in 1982.

Since 2013, Coronation Street has been filmed in Salford, Manchester, at MediaCity UK. At the time, the set makeover saw the Rovers Return pub gaining two upstairs windows. The streets were also widened to allow cars to pass by more easily.

11,000 cobbles were also laid on the new set, and these were artificially weathered for authenticity.

In 2018, Victoria Gardens was built, as well as the tram stop and funeral parlour. Earlier this year, Corrie announced the addition of a brand new precinct to the set, after several years of the Weatherfield building being merely referenced on-screen.

How to visit the Coronation Street set

Until 2015, fans could visit the soap's old set on Quay Street. However, this was later demolished, and you can now book tours to visit the current set instead. Availability is on weekends only, and guests can expect a 90-minute tour through Victoria Gardens, Rosamund Street and Coronation Street.

A guide will accompany you on the walking tour of the live production set, and you can even have your photo taken outside the Rovers! Other landmark venues you'll spot include the external sets of Roy's Rolls, The Kabin and Dev Alahan's Prima Doner.

Get Coronation Street tour tickets for £35 at Get Your Guide

You'll also hear filming secrets as you stroll down those famous cobbles, so bring your most comfortable shoes!

In October, the Horror-Nation Street tour will focus on the murderous past of Corrie's most villainous characters. Decorations and trick or treating is included, and well as special mood lighting and a brand new script...

How to buy tickets for the Coronation Street set

Standard tickets

You can book your tickets for the Coronation Street Tour via the Get Your Guide website. Tickets are £35 per adult and £32.50 per child.

Special offers

Via the official website at Coronation Street Tour, meanwhile, you can pay a reduced rate from just £28 if you decide to visit after 3pm.

Horror-Nation Street tour

For Halloween, Coronation Street has added a special tour for October. Tickets start at £28 per adult and £25.50 per child. A family ticket is on offer at £80 for two adults and two children.

