Meanwhile, Joel's nice-guy façade around oblivious fiancée Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) was under strain as she suggested a visit to see Lauren, while Betsy reminded Joel that he "owed her".

At the hospital, Joel treaded carefully until Lauren asked what he wanted. He told Lauren to delete the incriminating email she had scheduled about Joel, promising that if she did, he would care for her and their child.

Lauren tried to stand up to Joel, but as her emotions overwhelmed her, she invited him to meet the little boy. Peering into his incubator while alone in the room, Joel finally showed some remorse as he whispered the word "sorry" to his son.

When Lauren returned, she was eventually convinced to trust Joel, and when she told him she had named the baby Francis after her grandfather, Joel was emotional as he revealed that this was his grandad's name too.

Their son would be named Frankie for short, but the pair's conversation was interrupted by Dee-Dee's arrival, and Joel was forced to lie that he was hoping to liaise with a women's charity to help Lauren.

Meanwhile, DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) heard about Lauren's current situation, and headed over to see her. Lisa pleaded with Lauren to agree to a DNA test which would prove that Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper) is Frankie's father.

Knowing that this wasn't the case, Lauren resisted, but Lisa was later buoyed when Joel offered to persuade Lauren.

Elsewhere, Betsy told Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) that she was blackmailing a criminal, and with one wrong move she would reveal that her mother is a cop!

But later, when Betsy was confronted by Aadi Alahan (Adam Hussain) for stealing from the shop, Lisa fumed and ordered her daughter back into the car. A nearby Joel reeled after overhearing the interaction.

Will Joel's crimes finally be exposed if Betsy confides in her mum, or might Lisa find the evidence herself?

