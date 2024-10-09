Gail was seen on the phone, urging someone not to visit as her family wouldn't understand.

She was interrupted by mum Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls), while at the hospital, a worried Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) watched Bethany being wheeled inside.

She was on antibiotics as staff took over her treatment for sepsis, and Gail finally got to visit, assuring an emotional Bethany that she mustn't worry about the loan Gail had taken out to pay for her trip home.

Meanwhile, Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) was furious when she saw her ex, Jesse, pull up on the cobbles, and Gail was shocked to find him as he explained that he had been concerned about her.

Gail then revealed that she and Jesse were old friends after meeting in Thailand a few years ago, and brought Jesse into the Platt household for a chat.

Jesse explained that Gail's "radio silence" had led to him making the journey to Weatherfield.

Audrey arrived to confront Gail and Jesse after a run-in with Eileen, having been updated on Jesse's involvement with Eileen's sister Julie (Katy Cavanagh) while he was dating Eileen in 2010.

Jesse insisted that he was a changed man, and he and Gail recounted their holiday romance, insisting that they were now just good friends, having met up when everyone thought Gail was at life drawing classes!

Audrey poked fun at their story, telling Gail she had a "feeling of doom many times over", a dig at Gail's complicated romantic history as she bluntly added that Gail was only good at "unmitigated disasters".

At the Rovers, Eileen couldn't stop talking about Gail, telling Sarah and David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) that Gail was heading for her "umpteenth disaster".

So, is Jesse as sincere as he seems? Or are Audrey and Eileen right to be so outspoken? Corrie legend Helen Worth is set to leave her iconic role, so will Gail jet off for a new life with Jesse?

