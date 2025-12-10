Coronation Street fans are convinced that the iconic Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford) could be about to meet her maker in the upcoming Emmerdale crossover episode.

Ad

Last week, Ford was announced as one of the latest names to join the line-up, joining her co-stars Vicky Myers and Jack P Shepherd, plus Emmerdale favourites Danny Miller and Johnny McPherson.

At the same time, a dramatic trailer showed a number of vehicles bursting into flames on a dark, country road in the fictional Hotten, while a number of residents from each soap cried out for help.

On social media, some fans have clocked that a figure, that seems to be Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey), can be seen administering CPR to someone lay on the grass verge at the side of the disaster.

Ford has been on the soap since 2002. ITV

Speculation then became rife that this could be Tracy, particularly following some dialogue during Monday night's episode.

As the residents celebrated Maggie Driscoll's (Pauline McLynn) 65th birthday, Ken Barlow (William Roache) discussed the idea of moving onto a cruise ship, selling his house and buying a cabin.

The playful conversation prompted Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) to tell landlord Ben Driscoll (Aaron McCusker) that Ken would be willing to flog his house to the Rovers so that they could extended the boozer and add a pool table.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Tracy overheard, and Rita decided to play on the joke. She was furious that she would lose her inheritance. Rita reminded her that as you grow older, the relationships you have with your family are more important than money.

She returned home and began to row with Ken, who noted that “time is a precious thing”. Tracy realised he was right, and the father and daughter vowed to make the most of their time together.

Corriedale will put a number of lives on the line. ITV

On X, one fan wrote: "I don’t like this foreshadowing… if Kate has quit then that’s understandable, we’ve all seen it coming as she’s been reducing her workload for years, but I will NEVER forgive them if they kill off Tracy Barlow."

Another added: "I totally interpreted it as Ken. Perhaps Bill Roache is done? The crossover seems a huge way to go out."

"I'm torn. If they actually did this then that would be genuinely shocking but at the same time, I'm not sure I'd want Tracy to go out that way," said a third.

One user offered a more reasonable explanation, saying: "I’m 50/50 on [whether] Tracy does [die] (so sorry to have to say that; interesting how she’s likely in CorrieDale and in the vote for an extra scene with Ross)."

Tracy could share a scene with Ross Barton, if the viewers choose them. ITV

A viewer vote has been planned that will allow fans to choose one pairing to share a scene in the crossover. Should viewers select Tracy, her scene with Ross Barton (Michael Parr) will air.

The other choices are Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and Roy Cropper (David Neilson), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Carla Connor (Alison King), and Sam Dingle (James Hooton) and Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment).

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad

Read our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2025.