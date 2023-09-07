But as the ITV soap continued, Tyrone arrived at the flat to check on his mother, who was being supervised by fellow addict Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine).

When Cassie heard Abi tell Ty that Cassie was likely to go back on drugs, she asked her son to join her at Abi's addiction support meeting, and he arrived at the last minute. After Abi spoke about her own recovery, Cassie decided to say something, too.

Tyrone listened as Cassie described being kicked out of her family home by mum Evelyn as a teen, causing her to turn to prostitution to survive.

Ty was heartbroken for Cassie and disgusted with Evelyn, but viewers were aware that Cassie was exaggerating, as Evelyn had in fact tried to help Cassie several times over the years.

Abi urged Ty to see that Evelyn was not the villain of the situation, but he decided that he was going to invite Cassie to move back in - even though he had Hope and Ruby (Billie Naylor) to think about.

When Evelyn finally returned, she was incredulous - but when Tyrone treated his nan with contempt, without explaining what Cassie had told him, Evelyn was all too aware that lies must have been involved.

Knowing that they had reached a crossroads, Evelyn declared that she was going to stay in the precinct flat alone, and was hurt when Tyrone agreed.

But will he come to regret choosing Cassie over Evelyn? And how will his wife Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) react?

