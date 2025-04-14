On the day she was due to undergo a memory test, Debbie stepped in to take brother Kevin (Michael Le Vell) to his chemotherapy session when their younger brother, Carl (Jonathan Howard), failed to pick him up as promised.

With the clinic calling to chase up Debbie's attendance, she eventually left when Carl showed up at the hospital, claiming he'd been held up due to a potential job offer.

As tensions later mounted in the Rovers, Carl was forced to admit to Kevin that he was the man who had the car park run-in with the latter's wife, Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) - leaving out the part where he asked Abi out!

Meanwhile, Debbie was shown following instructions for the memory tests.

The nurse told her she had scored highly in some parts, while her other answers had raised concerns, and she would need an MRI scan.

Trying to stay calm and composed, Debbie kept up a steady stream of chat throughout, and when she returned to her hotel, she gathered her family, and partner Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan), and delivered a surprise proposal!

This was a big U-turn after Debbie recently rejected Ronnie when he asked her to marry him, as she decided to live life to the full.

Ronnie was delighted to accept, and the Websters celebrated.

But when Carl took a private call about an investment and searched for a pen in Debbie's nearby handbag, he was stunned to find a letter which mentioned her dementia tests.

Carl spoke to Debbie, who insisted that nothing had been confirmed yet - but he couldn't believe she wasn't being honest with Ronnie about her health worries.

Will Debbie tell Ronnie what she's going through?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

