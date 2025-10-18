Fans of Coronation Street were devastated to hear that Channique Sterling-Brown would be stepping down from her role of Dee-Dee Bailey after three years.

The popular character was a fan-favourite, and Sterling-Brown also won the award for Best Newcomer at the British Soap Awards in 2023.

But the decision to leave was Sterling-Brown's, who explained why to press including RadioTimes.com.

"I made the decision in spring, and it wasn't a rash decision," Sterling-Brown explained. "I took a couple of months from being offered my next year's contract to actually even respond. I felt really torn but I just had the sense that it was time.

"I'm very led by my faith, so I really took my time over it and prayed into it, and I found a real sense that I had done what I'd come to do, I'd achieved what I was sent here to do, so it was time to be brave."

Speaking about the future, the actress said she wants to explore her career and take on new challenges.

"I'm going in with an open mind because I'm relatively young," Sterling-Brown said. "I would love to get on the stage again. Telly is amazing, but it's such a different experience to being on the stage.

"I'd love to do a film, I'd love to do a drama, I'd love to do more comedy. It's such a big industry out there. I don't really have a wish list, but I do have private ambitions, which I'll keep."

As for beloved Dee-Dee, Sterling-Brown remained tight-lipped on her final storyline, only spilling that "how it ends is right for her journey".

No air date has been confirmed for Dee-Dee's final episode.

