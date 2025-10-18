❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Coronation Street's Channique Sterling-Brown opens up on ITV soap exit and why she has chosen to leave
The Dee-Dee Bailey star will be leaving after three years.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Saturday, 18 October 2025 at 12:01 am
Authors
Helen DalyDeputy Digital Editor
Helen Daly is the Deputy Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad