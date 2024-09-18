Fellow victim Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) updated pal Max Turner (Paddy Bever) as they watched over her baby son Frankie (fathered by Joel) in hospital, and Max persuaded Lauren to join him for some food at the café.

While the day was thrown into panic when Lauren got a call from the hospital that Frankie had suffered a seizure, Betsy confided in friend Sabrina Adetiba (Luana Santos) that she had done something terrible. Sabrina urged Betsy to tell her mum the truth.

Meanwhile, Lisa clocked the Bistro delivery van and told Dee-Dee that the dashcam might be able to help them find who delivered the drugs Joel used to try and kill Frankie before he was born.

This proved successful, and Lisa brought Joel back in for questioning, informing him that Frankie was very ill - likely because of the drugs he spiked Lauren with.

If the baby were to die, Lisa added, Joel could be looking at a murder charge. Joel insisted that he was innocent, and was soon allowed to leave the police station.

Joel headed to the hospital, where he once again accused Lauren of taking the drugs to illegally abort the pregnancy. A nurse ordered Joel away.

Later, as Betsy tried to talk to Lisa, they were interrupted by Max, who revealed Joel's latest move, with Betsy becoming aware of Frankie's grave condition.

Betsy ran off, and her secret was revealed to viewers when she told Sabrina she didn't know that Joel would use the drugs on Lauren, and now Frankie could die.

Struggling with her guilt, Betsy ended up going to see Lauren and Frankie. As Betsy asked about the baby and mentioned speaking to Max, Lauren wondered who she was - but Betsy fled the room before anything could come to light.

Will Betsy confess, finally sealing Joel's downfall?

