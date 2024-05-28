Carla planned to return Swain's lost police badge to her, only to hear her having a tense discussion on the phone with her teenage daughter. Following her to the station, Carla roused suspicion by the way in which she quizzed Swain on Lauren's case.

When Carla probed Swain on whether she was distracted from her work, Swain made a dig about Carla undermining nephew Bobby Crawford's (Jack Carroll) statement, which viewers know is false.

Meanwhile, taking part in a car wash to raise money for Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger), Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) found a necklace in one of the vehicles - and it looked very much like the one Lauren was given by her mystery boyfriend.

Swain later visited the café to tell Carla about Roy's upcoming trial, and to apologise for snapping earlier. But, having overheard Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) discussing Carla's estrangement from Roy, Swain tried to find out what was really going on.

After another upsetting conversation with her daughter, we finally saw the person behind Swain - Lisa. She broke down in tears as Carla joined her for a heart-to-heart, and when Carla assumed Lisa was divorcing a man, Lisa revealed that her partner had died - and had actually been a woman called Becky.

Their daughter had gone off the rails, but Lisa mentioned that the teen was interested in fashion, and would like Carla and her factory.

Empathising with Lisa's grief, Carla spoke of the loss of brother-in-law Liam Connor Senior (Rob James-Collier), who was murdered in 2008 and who she had been in love with, despite his marriage to Maria (Samia Longchambon).

Composing herself, Lisa insisted that her personal situation did not affect her ability to do her job, and when talk turned back to Roy, Carla rushed off.

Lisa was next seen visiting Roy, demanding the truth from him as she had already guessed that Carla had backed up Bobby's false statement. Roy, being Roy, complied.

David Neilson as Roy Cropper in Coronation Street. ITV

As the focus shifted, DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) searched evil Nathan Curtis's (Chris Harper) van, and found USB drives which were a breach of Nathan's Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Kit arrested Nathan, while Lisa arrested Bobby for perverting the course of justice.

Bobby was released under investigation, while Lisa correctly guessed Carla's part in proceedings. When Carla suggested that Lisa was after a medal for keeping arrest statistics up, Lisa declared that her late partner, Becky, had also been a police officer, and had died two years earlier in the line of duty.

She and Becky had argued about a case Lisa were working on, and after Becky passed away, Lisa found that her other half had been right all along.

In the present, Lisa pointed out that she only wanted to make the world a safer place and honour Becky, and confirmed that she always kept an open mind on cases now.

Having warned Carla to understand how Bobby's actions had hindered Lauren's case, Lisa's words had an impact on Carla, who urged Bobby to tell the truth.

Then Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) revealed Nathan's arrest, while at the prison, Griff Reynolds (Michael Condron) was seen in Roy's empty cell, where Roy's abandoned book lay on the ground covered in tea.

Where is Roy, and will Griff kill him before his innocence is proven?

