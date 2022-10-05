Will Coronation Street's Aaron and Summer split after Paul's warning?

It goes without saying how the pair have overcome so many hurdles, but in tonight's episode (5th October 2022), it looks like the end of their time together is approaching.

The course of true love never did run smooth, and that's certainly the case for Coronation Street couple Aaron Sandford (James Craven) and Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby).

Earlier in the week, Aaron got a hold of his dad's wallet in a bid to stop him from buying more alcohol and drugs.

And during a day off, Aaron offered to consume some cannabis he found in the wallet, leading to an eventful space cake mishap with a Bishop. Yes, this was an actual episode of Coronation Street.

However, the silly story took a turn for the serious when Aaron's vicious dad arrived on the cobbles to the garage and demanded his weed back.

Aaron and his dad got in a scrap, with garage owner Kevin completely dismayed at the thought of this trouble landing on his business's door-step.

Summer took Aaron back home where he was confronted by Paul (Peter Ash), and a vicious fight broke out between them.

Aaron ran away to go and see his dad and check he didn't do anything stupid, but when he returned, he was sporting a nasty injury on his arm, confirming to Summer his dad had assaulted him.

Summer made Aaron tell Billy the truth, who was understanding and immediately went looking for Paul who was about to press charges.

Thankfully, Paul saw sense and chose not to tell the police about what Aaron did, but he did urge the teen to dump his girlfriend.

What will Aaron do? Will he fight for his relationship?

