Following the news of her departure earlier this month, it has been reported that her final scenes have already been filmed.

“Sal wanted a lowkey exit," a source told The Sun.

"She said her goodbyes and has now left Manchester. She was filming her exit when news about her axing first came to light," the insider added.

Sally Ann Matthews as Jenny Connor in Coronation Street. ITV

ITV declined to comment on this story when approached by RadioTimes.com.

However, we understand that Matthews has indeed filmed her final scenes already as Jenny Connor.

Matthews announced the news of her departure from the soap on Instagram earlier in August, writing: “I was supposed to stay for five months but ended up doing an extra ten years because I loved it so much! It’s time though to play those parts I always hoped I would when I’d ’grown up.’

"Thanks Trafford Wharf Rd for the memories and endless laughter x."

Jenny is the latest central character to be departing from the soap, with Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) and Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) having both left the soap in recent months, and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) set to exit at the end of the year.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.