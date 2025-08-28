Coronation Street icon revealed to have already filmed final scenes after nearly 30 years since soap debut
The actor's departure from the soap was announced earlier this month.
Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews has filmed her final scenes and is set to leave the show after decades on screen.
Matthews plays fan-favourite Jenny Bradley, and first appeared on the ITV soap from 1986 to 1991. She returned for a brief stint in 1993 before reprising the role in a more regular capacity in 2015.
Following the news of her departure earlier this month, it has been reported that her final scenes have already been filmed.
“Sal wanted a lowkey exit," a source told The Sun.
"She said her goodbyes and has now left Manchester. She was filming her exit when news about her axing first came to light," the insider added.
ITV declined to comment on this story when approached by RadioTimes.com.
However, we understand that Matthews has indeed filmed her final scenes already as Jenny Connor.
Matthews announced the news of her departure from the soap on Instagram earlier in August, writing: “I was supposed to stay for five months but ended up doing an extra ten years because I loved it so much! It’s time though to play those parts I always hoped I would when I’d ’grown up.’
"Thanks Trafford Wharf Rd for the memories and endless laughter x."
Jenny is the latest central character to be departing from the soap, with Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) and Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) having both left the soap in recent months, and Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) set to exit at the end of the year.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.