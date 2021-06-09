Elizabeth Olsen dashes hopes of WandaVision season 2

While Marvel continues its foray into TV series on Disney Plus with the much anticipated Loki, many are still wondering whether its predecessors – WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – are getting another season.

Sadly, it looks like it won’t be the case for the former, or at least that what’s WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen hinted at during a chat with The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series.

When asked whether Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch would be back for a second series, the actress seemed convinced that it wouldn’t happen. She said: “No, no. It’s definitely a limited series.”

Despite being certain initially, she was also quick to add that she didn’t actually know for sure. “With Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people [come back],” she said.

Thankfully, the lack of a second series doesn’t mean it’s the last we’ve seen of Olsen’s character. Scarlet Witch has already been confirmed for Doctor Strange 2, and could even be its villain. And though Paul Bettany confirmed his Marvel contract was up, we doubt WandaVision’s final episode will be the last we see of his character’s new incarnation, White Vision.

A big screen continuation could also be in store for The Falcon and The Winter soldier, with rumours that a Captain America 4 movie starring Anthony Mackie is in the works continuing to gain traction.

Everything is very much up in the air at this stage but we do know that it would be a while yet before a second series of WandaVision makes it to Disney Plus, should it eventually be confirmed, especially since Marvel is still catching up with its release schedule following COVID-related delays.

WandaVision is available to watch on Disney Plus.