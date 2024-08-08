But fans were disconcerted when it was revealed that season 4 is cut to almost half the length, at a measly six episodes.

So, what's going on there? We chatted to showrunner Steve Blackman to get his take.

How many episodes are in The Umbrella Academy season 4? Showrunner explains "perfect" length

There are just six episodes in The Umbrella Academy season 4.

Showrunner Blackman exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "We had planned, at one point, for more episodes and then we agreed with Netflix to do six.

Justin H Min as Ben in The Umbrella Academy season 4. Netflix

"At the time, it seemed like the right amount. And, you know, I had to do a little bit of compressing because we thought it’d be a bit more material. But it turned out to be a perfect number.

"I really feel like, could we have done more? Yes, but I think the six we have are just the perfect way to end the season."

How long are the episodes in The Umbrella Academy season 4?

The episodes clock in as follows:

Episode 1: The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want - 52 minutes

Episode 2: Jean and Gene - 47 minutes

Episode 3: The Squid and the Girl - 56 minutes

Episode 4: The Cleanse - 55 minutes

Episode 5: Six Years, Five Months, and Two Days - 58 minutes

Episode 6: End of Beginning - 69 minutes

The Umbrella Academy seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix.

