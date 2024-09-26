The Penguin soundtrack: Full list of songs in The Batman spin-off
Oz Cobb is clearly a fan of Dolly Parton.
HBO's new show The Penguin has already proven to be a ratings hit, but fans are also loving the unexpectedly upbeat soundtrack from The Batman spin-off.
Colin Farrell stars as monstrous villain Oz Cobb, a man determined to climb the ranks in the shady criminal underworld of Gotham.
He leads a stellar cast, which also features Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), and Mark Strong (Carmine Falcone).
But, despite the series getting incredibly dark, the soundtrack features some crucial moments of levity – even giving an insight into The Penguin's love for Dolly Parton.
Here's everything you need to know about the soundtrack for The Penguin.
Episode 1
- Solar – Miles Davis
- Bye – Taylor Nixon
- Heartbeat – Raveena
- Money Matterz – G Tha Don
- A Night Alone – Devin Norris
- 9 to 5 – Dolly Parton
- Put The Blame On Mame - Anita Kert Ellis and Rita Hayworth
- The Promise – When in Rome
We'll update this page with upcoming more episodes when they're released.
Who composed the score for The Penguin?
Mick Giacchino composed the score for The Penguin. He's the son of The Batman composer Michael Giacchino.
The composer recently shared a post on Instagram celebrating the show's release, saying: "This project was an absolute dream, can’t wait for you all to get to know the real Oz…"
In the past, Giacchino has worked on projects including The Muppets Mayhem and Zootopia – so The Penguin certainly represents a step into darker releases for him!
