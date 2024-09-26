He leads a stellar cast, which also features Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), and Mark Strong (Carmine Falcone).

But, despite the series getting incredibly dark, the soundtrack features some crucial moments of levity – even giving an insight into The Penguin's love for Dolly Parton.

Here's everything you need to know about the soundtrack for The Penguin.

The Penguin soundtrack: Full list of songs in The Batman spin-off

Episode 1

Solar – Miles Davis

Bye – Taylor Nixon

Heartbeat – Raveena

Money Matterz – G Tha Don

A Night Alone – Devin Norris

9 to 5 – Dolly Parton

Put The Blame On Mame - Anita Kert Ellis and Rita Hayworth

The Promise – When in Rome

Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb in The Penguin. HBO/Sky

Who composed the score for The Penguin?

Mick Giacchino composed the score for The Penguin. He's the son of The Batman composer Michael Giacchino.

The composer recently shared a post on Instagram celebrating the show's release, saying: "This project was an absolute dream, can’t wait for you all to get to know the real Oz…"

In the past, Giacchino has worked on projects including The Muppets Mayhem and Zootopia – so The Penguin certainly represents a step into darker releases for him!

The first episode of The Penguin is already available to watch on Sky and streaming service NOW, with new episodes out every Monday - find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.