The DC show will officially debut in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW from Friday 20th September - a day later than in the US.

The show will reunite fans with Colin Farrell's Penguin, who was first introduced in The Batman and stunned fans due to the actor's physical transformation.

The eight-part series will pick up with Oswald Cobblepot one week after the events of The Batman, and follow his rise to power in Gotham's criminal underworld.

More like this

Read more:

Starring alongside Farrell in the series will be Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti and Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni.

Robert Pattinson is not currently expected to make an appearance - but never completely rule out a surprise cameo.

Farrell previously teased what fans can expect from the show when speaking with RadioTimes.com, saying of the series: "What an adventure. I never have any idea what any of this s**t is going to turn out to be, that we do over the years. You just keep your fingers crossed and do the best you can…

"It’s dark, The Penguin. It’s so dark. I’m so glad to be done with it, and I loved it, but man I was ready not to sit in the makeup chair anymore when we finished."

The Penguin will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW from Friday 20th September 2024 - find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.