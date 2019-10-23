On its way to victory, the devoted fandom of the Brit Marling drama knocked out US series Timeless before beating fellow Netflix shows The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and devil drama Lucifer.

The psychic octopus show was helped over the finish line with support from star Jason Isaacs – who played unforgiving scientist Dr ‘Hap’ Hunter in the show.

The victory comes in the midst of the #SaveTheOA campaign to revive the series after it was cancelled by Netflix in August 2019 following two critically-acclaimed seasons.

The drama followed Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling), a missing blind woman who suddenly reappears with her sight returned after disappearing for seven years. However, the plot quickly evolves into a psychedelic tale of other realities, near-death experiences, mysterious dance movements and consciousness itself.

Unless the show is recommissioned, fans will never see what happened after the second season’s mind-warpingly meta cliffhanger.

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com, Isaacs said that show creators Marling and Zal Batmanglij have five seasons “mapped out”.

“Believe me, [they] have thought about everything,” he said. “Everybody will be rewarded by the time we reach the end of the journey.”

Kingsley Ben-Adir (who played private detective Karim Washington) also promised fans would be gifted a “crazy” third season if it made it to air. “I know where it’s going in the next season, which is NUTS! Like, unimaginable! Genuinely! Like, not even in a way I’m trying to sell it – It’s crazy!” he said.

Will we ever see it on screens? Well, if the coveted RadioTimes Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion title means anything, the #SaveTheOA movement just gained even more momentum.

The first two seasons of The OA are available to watch now on Netflix