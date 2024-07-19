The scene revolved around Colby Minifie's character Ashley Barrett, the CEO and former Director of Talent Relations for Vought International. Earlier in the season, she was unofficially demoted from her position as CEO due to the arrival of Sister Sage, leading her to become progressively anxious about her won safety.

This anxiety was heightened after she became aware and complicit in A-Train's betrayal of Homelander, and reached its head in the season finale.

But what happened to her in the episode and what state will she be in next season? Read on for everything you need to know about what happened to Ashley at the end of The Boys.

What happened to Ashley in The Boys season 4 finale?

Chace Crawford as The Deep and Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett in The Boys. Amazon Studios

In The Boys season 4 finale, Ashley is "excused" by Homelander from a meeting of The Seven's remaining members – Homelander, Firecracker, The Deep and Black Noir.

During the meeting, Homelander tells them about the plan to assassinate President Elect Robert Singer and install Victoria Neuman as President – a plan which you'll know doesn't exactly go to plan if you've seen the end of the season.

Explaining their plan, Homelander and Firecracker explain that they expect rioting to ensue, and that they, along with every supe on Vought's books, will swoop in to "restore order".

Homelander then gives The Deep a list of people to 'remove permanently', to ensure their plan goes ahead. The Deep then suggests that if they're intending to get rid of anyone who has 'dirt on them', Ashley's name should be at the top of the list. Homelander agrees.

What they weren't aware of was that Ashley was listening outside the door, and immediately made a run for it. She headed to a cabinet containing vials of Compound V and injected herself, aware that it was a dangerous process, but that gaining super powers would be her only chance of survival.

As soon as she took the Compound V she dropped to the ground, with the sound of her bones cracking as she screamed out in pain.

We already knew that Ashley wears a wig to cover the fact that she suffers from trichotillomania, and had pulled own hair at the scalp. As she fell to the ground the wig fell off, revealing that her scalp was bulging from the transformational process.

That's where we left Ashley – she was not mentioned or seen in any further scenes, and we don't know what became of her from taking Compound V.

It seems likely that she will have developed some form of powers, although how helpful – or potentially how grotesque – they are remains to be seen.

